Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.82.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

