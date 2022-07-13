National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Critical Analysis

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and National Australia Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 2.92 $1.30 billion $1.17 10.55 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.21 $1.74 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 26.96% 12.19% 1.19% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 3 6 3 1 2.15 National Australia Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.12, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats National Australia Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.