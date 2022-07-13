Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.