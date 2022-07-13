New Gold (NYSE:NGD) & Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Head to Head Comparison

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 0.65 $140.60 million $0.17 4.18 Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.03 $8.56 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than New Gold.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Gold and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anglo American 1 8 4 0 2.23

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 392.96%. Anglo American has a consensus price target of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Given New Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Anglo American.

Summary

New Gold beats Anglo American on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

