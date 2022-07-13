New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,072,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,370 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,946 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 109,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

