Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.09. 2,461,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,596,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. StockNews.com cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35.

Newell Brands ( NYSE:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

About Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

