NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.71. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 17,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,452,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,422,251.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,394,261 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,237. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

