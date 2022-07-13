NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $32.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.71. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $445,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,698,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,363.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237 over the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

