Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $22.74. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 7,587 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

