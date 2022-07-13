Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $22.74. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 7,588 shares changing hands.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.39%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.