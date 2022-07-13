Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

