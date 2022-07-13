Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

