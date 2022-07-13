Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

