Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

