NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

