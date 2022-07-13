OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Shares Down 8.2%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 750,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,093,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

