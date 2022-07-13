Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 229,610 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

