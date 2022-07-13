Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

