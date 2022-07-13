Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Critical Contrast

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Opera has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Opera and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefitfocus 0 2 0 0 2.00

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.78%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Opera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera -9.53% -1.44% -1.34% Benefitfocus -12.48% N/A -3.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opera and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $251.46 million 2.16 -$43.96 million ($0.23) -20.48 Benefitfocus $263.10 million 0.99 -$32.17 million ($1.17) -6.58

Benefitfocus has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Opera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera (Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides browser-based cashback rewards under the Dify brand name; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates online marketing platforms, including Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and Opera Ads Manager, designs to create, manage, and report on digital advertising campaigns in one place allowing advertisers to reach customers. It operates in Ireland, Singapore, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

