Oppenheimer Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

