Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $3.35. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,328 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

