Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.42. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.
Orbia Advance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.