Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.42. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Orbia Advance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

