Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 51,160 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 293.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GAP were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.