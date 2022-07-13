Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 166 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

