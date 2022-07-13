Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTTR stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

