Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,658,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $73,897,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $110,474,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.