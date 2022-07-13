Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) vs. Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Critical Analysis

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

This table compares Oxford Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services $1.08 billion 2.44 $461.14 million $3.69 6.17

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services 34.27% 17.44% 1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Bank and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial Services 0 4 1 0 2.20

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Intercorp Financial Services (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including credit cards, payroll deduction loans, mortgages, and consumer loans, as well as cash, student, and collateralized cash loans. In addition, the company provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products, as well as financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts; brokerage, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 189 financial stores and 1,581 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.