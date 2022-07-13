Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Clive Brown Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($176.71).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Clive Brown bought 57 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($178.29).

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.86. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($8.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

ONT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 500 ($5.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.40) to GBX 710 ($8.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

