PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.