Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 14,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

