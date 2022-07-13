Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.75 and last traded at 0.75. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 9,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKTEF)
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
