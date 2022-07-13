Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) COO John B. Gibson Sells 3,132 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.