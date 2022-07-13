Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) COO John B. Gibson Sells 3,132 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

