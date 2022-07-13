Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 1,631 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paychex stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Paychex by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Paychex by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

