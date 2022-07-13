Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) versus Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Head-To-Head Review

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paycor HCM and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53 Synopsys 0 3 8 0 2.73

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. Synopsys has a consensus price target of $377.91, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Synopsys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 12.83 -$96.92 million ($0.80) -32.35 Synopsys $4.20 billion 11.15 $757.52 million $6.43 47.65

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -31.65% -1.89% -0.79% Synopsys 21.19% 18.23% 11.04%

Summary

Synopsys beats Paycor HCM on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, it provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, the company offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.