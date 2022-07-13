Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Ryan Glenn Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $193.55. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

