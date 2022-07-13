Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Ryan Glenn Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $193.55. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
About Paylocity (Get Rating)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
