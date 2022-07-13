Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $711.91

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 711.91 ($8.47) and traded as high as GBX 774.60 ($9.21). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 766.40 ($9.12), with a volume of 1,236,686 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 625 ($7.43) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.67 ($10.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 757.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 711.91. The company has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,649.52.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

