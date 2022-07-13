Pendal Group Ltd Sells 55,713 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,713 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.22. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

