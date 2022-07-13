Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

