Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading Up 0.9%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.61). Approximately 232,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 800,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.59).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.58) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 125,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($380,589.91).

Petershill Partners Company Profile (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.