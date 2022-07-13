PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,534.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

