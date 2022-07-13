Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.