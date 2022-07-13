Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ping Identity traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 10,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 915,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PING. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth approximately $76,424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

