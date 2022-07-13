Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $182.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

