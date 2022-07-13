Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Shares Down 13%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Playmaker Capital from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

