Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $598.06

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.06 ($7.11) and traded as low as GBX 530.50 ($6.31). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 538 ($6.40), with a volume of 292,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 693 ($8.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 283.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 537.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 598.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

