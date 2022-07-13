Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

