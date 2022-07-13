Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 241.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $373.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

