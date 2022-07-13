PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

