PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,450.29

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,450.29 ($17.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,445 ($17.19). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($17.25), with a volume of 5,711 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,503.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,450.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.