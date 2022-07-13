Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.18. Precipio shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 23,624 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

